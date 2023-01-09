Ilulissat Icefjord, Greenland

This was our first night on the water for a sunset boat cruise among the icebergs off the coast of Ilulissat in Greenland.

My finger was cramped after this boat cruise; I couldn't get enough and wanted to capture everything. I was fascinated by the towering size of the icebergs and wanted to capture a photo showing viewers a true scale. There was no better way to do that than to wait for the other boat to glide in front of the enormous ice cave and press the shutter at just the right moment.

