Woods Peaceful Scene, Yosemite Valley, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

In Yosemite Valley I had been photographing the early morning reflections of El Capitan in the Merced River when on my way back to the lodge I came upon this peaceful scene. The warm light and the long shadows on the pine needles and forest floor were very appealing to me. There was significant contrast, but the histogram indicated that there was detail in both the shadows and highlights. I decided to feature close-up the detail in the tree and the rough bark on the left side of the image which required increasing the depth of field to f/22 to maintain sharpness throughout the image. Yosemite Valley is a wonderful place to be a photographer. I highly recommend it!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now