Eureka Dunes Shadows, Death Valley, California, USA

Picture Story

Eureka Dunes are located in the northernmost corner of Death Valley National Park. They are the tallest sand dunes in California, less frequented, steep, and hard to climb. On this early fall morning I was waiting for the sun to rise behind the mountain ridge, illuminating the tips of the dunes, and the desert brush, casting long shadows across the landscape. The light was rather harsh, resulting in a high-contrast scene. I was drawn to the strong contrast and the shapes that light and shadows made - diagonal lines of the dunes, round shapes of the desert brush, and elongated shadows.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

