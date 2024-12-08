Stoke-sub-Hamdon, Somerset, England

This was taken the morning after my Dad's 80th birthday party. I've photographed this tree a few times, but he died a few weeks later, so it's become kind of symbolic. The morning was very misty, but the sunrise broke behind the tree at just the right time.

