River Weaver, Frodsham, Cheshire, England

The River Weaver at Frodsham isn't the prettiest river around, but in the right conditions, it can be quite beautiful. The best conditions are usually in winter when the ground is hard, and the golden reeds contrast with the frost. This image was made in December, just after sunrise.

It is part of a sequence covering the very subtle pre-sunrise conditions to the point at which the sun hits the tops of the reeds. I like the whole sequence, but this is my favourite of the bunch; there is just enough drama in the sky, and even the steam from industry in the distance adds something to the composition.