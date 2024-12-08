Rheden, Veluwezoom, Netherlands

Winter conditions and autumn in the Netherlands have been rare in the last few years. Thanks to the weather predictions, I marked this Friday, November 22nd, in the agenda as a possible morning with frost and maybe some snow.

When I woke up early, I was surprised to see a nice amount of snow. I grabbed the prepared photo kit and decided to head up to this National park, the Veluwezoom, which lies a bit on higher terrain. It was overcast, and when I got to the higher ground, slowly, the morning sun came out of the overcast, lighting up the landscape. The side backlight hit the trees covered in snow and frost perfectly to make the colours more vibrant.

I had the 70-200 lens on my body, and it was picking out the details. But I had to work fast, so I took all these shots handheld. Luckily, I had my AUTO ISO on with a minimum shutter speed of 1/125 seconds, and thanks to the light and the image stabilisation, I was able to make a few shots. After this, the sun slowly disappeared behind some overcast. It was time to move on and leave this unique scenery behind me.

It was a perfect morning for landscape photography to capture autumn and winter in one shot.