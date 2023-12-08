Lake Misurina, Dolomites, Italy

Our drive from Lago di Braise to Misurina took a little over an hour and was spectacular. We planned to grab a sandwich and then head over to Lago Antorno to wander around the lake, take some photos, and then head up to Monte di Piana.

I forgot we were in the middle of the Italian Dolomites in northern Italy. It is about a three-hour drive from Venice and is nothing like Venice. Although Venice is awesome in its own way, the Dolomites are naturally spectacular! Tall, jagged, beautiful mountains with gorgeous lakes abound in the area.

This area was pretty much deserted in early to mid-October, as it is between summer and ski seasons, so even finding a sandwich was a challenge. After a great afternoon of shooting, we exited Monte di Piana and headed for our hotel in a small village about a ten-minute drive from Lago di Misurina. The sun was low in the sky, hitting the mountains with great light, and the lake still showed some great reflections. This was our best photo of the day!

