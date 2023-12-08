Denali National Park, USA

The Mountain was out. We first visited Alaska for five months in 2016, and the number of grey days could be counted on the fingers of both hands. We spent ten days in Denali National Park and saw The Mountain for seven days. This year, we again visited Alaska for five months and could count the number of sunny days on the fingers of both hands.

We were in the Teklanika campground inside the National Park, which is dry camping (boon docking), and the weather was very grey. We planned to be there in September to see the autumn colours of the tundra. Halfway through our stay, we had to go to the dump station to get fresh water, and the sun came out. At approximately 1:30 pm, on our way out, we saw Mount Denali unobstructed by clouds. By 3:00 pm, there was no sign of The Mountain even though it was still sunny. This was the only sighting we had of Mount Denali. But the autumn colours were spectacular, contrasted by the grey mountains and the pure white of Denali.

