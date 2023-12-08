Culvert Canyon, Moab, Utah, USA

Falling for Fall

Fall is when leaves fall, and the landscape palette becomes much more diverse and aligned with my color preferences. Rust orange. Faded and dirty Greens. The deep shades of mauve are created by the blue light of shade, the natural red-orange of sandstone, and the bits and pieces of all other colors floating in the air of canyon country.

Two friends and I decided to stroll up a local canyon in Moab. Exiting the culvert that gave access to the canyon, we proceeded upstream—dry stream. Here and there, pockets of water glistened with a glaze of Moab's first freeze. Winter is approaching, but fall still holds on - except for the leaves. They're all releasing. Above the first pour-over, this scene presented itself. I was struck by the leaves held steady by the thin ice coat covering the shaded pool. The late morning sun struck the canyon wall above, bouncing a golden stroke of color to the pond. The shadow of a denuded cottonwood provided the structure. I like how the leaves "cling" to the shadow branches of the tree and the delicate sprigs and twigs of ice.

To equalize the color intensity, I pulled the blacks down in the sky area using curves and specific burning. The contrast was increased across the whole image, and saturation was therefore reduced. I inverted the picture because I wanted it to read as "tree" rather than "reflection in a pond." A few hours later, we exited the canyon, and while the pool was still in the shade, the reflection and colors had shifted, creating a non-image for me. Stop and work when it's happening!

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now