Arkport, New York, USA

I decided to visit some dear friends who moved to Arkport, NY. We used to work together in Rochester, NY, so I knew fall in upstate would be wonderful. I was very excited.

Arkport, NY, is located an hour away from Rochester, NY. As expected, it did not disappoint. My friends live in an elevated area where it's not unusual to see misty clouds.

My friends drove me around and stopped wherever I wanted to stop. One of the images I always wanted to create was a group of trees with their different colors mixed among bare trees. The hillsides of Arkport offered that opportunity.

We had a lot of fun driving around, and my friends took me to some amazing places. I haven't even finished reviewing the images from the three days I spent with them. I decided to render this one more subtly, giving it a more painterly feel.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now