Veveyse Region, Fribourg, Switzerland

In that region, temperatures can become very cold for a few days every winter which gives the place a different atmosphere than normal. This photo was taken one of those days when the temperature was far below 0, fog was coming and disappearing, leaving frozen trees behind. When sunset time had come fog was in constant movement, and the sun appeared coloring the snow and the sky with a golden hue.

I was very fortunate to be there at the right moment as this is first very rare to have these very cold conditions and as well the fog is very unpredictable, and it could have ended up being a white day.

