Mt Bachelor, Bend, Oregon, USA

My wife and I skied Mt Bachelor for the first time in February 2022. We got lucky with the snow, as the rain we drove through getting there was snow on the mountain, and we had three days with good, fresh snow.

This ski resort is not as commercially developed as many are, with no lodging on site, so we stayed in Sunriver, about a 30-minute drive away. The mountain is a dormant volcano with no foliage at the top, and has ski runs 360 degrees around, though the "back side" runs can only be accessed from the summit. Several ski lifts operate on the "front side", providing access to long, beautiful runs through an evergreen forest with varying levels of difficulty.

Hoping to get some good photos, I held my Canon R5 with the small 16mm prime lens in a Cotton Carrier harness and skied with it under my jacket, stopping to take photos when I saw a good opportunity. This setup worked well and, as I rarely fall when skiing, not too risky for my camera.

I took this photo late in the afternoon when some weather was moving in, creating a nice hazy look in the forest and dimming the sunlight just a bit. Bracketing three exposures, I developed the image in Lightroom as an HDR Photo Merge to balance the exposure between the bright sky and much darker trees.

