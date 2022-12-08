La Veta Pass, Colorado, USA

Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado lies on the West side of La Veta Pass and was my target for a day just before Thanksgiving.

I landed in Denver in a snowstorm but had high hopes that driving conditions from Colorado Springs, West, would improve to continue the trip the following day. It was the coldest day of the year so far and even though I woke up to a winter wonderland decided to make the trip and see how far I got. The La Veta pass in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains has an elevation of 9,380 ft.

I checked the webcam for the pass - it was open but my decision to continue, hinged on whether the Truckers that use the pass regularly, were chaining up at the entrance. They didn't - so the journey continued. There was freezing fog at the higher altitude and as the car emerged from the dull grays around me the sky started to brighten and reveal the most amazing hoar frost, that had bitten all the trees in the pass.

The drive was spectacular. I did stop to shoot some views but as with every road trip, the usual photographer's frustration manifests - gorgeous photography shots but too dangerous to pull over. I captured this image with a fast shutter speed as the car continued on to its final destination.

