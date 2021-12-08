Ricketts Glen State Park, Pennsylvania, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Ricketts Glen State Park in northeastern Pennsylvania features more than 20 waterfalls along steep hiking trails. The trails are open three seasons, but during the winter they are closed except for hikers with proper ice climbing equipment. Especially during cold snaps, the waterfalls freeze over and sections of trails become covered with ice. The waterfalls and trails are transformed into an icy, winter wonderland. Hikers have to be experienced and more careful on ice, but they are rewarded with a landscape that looks very different from other seasons. I usually hike the trails at least once a winter. I often take wider-angle photos of waterfalls there, but also try to take time to notice details in the landscape. On a hike ten years ago, I photographed this detail from a small waterfall to capture the contrast between the falling liquid water and the static frozen water. Because the lighting was very flat and the scene was mostly monochrome, I converted the image to black and white and increased the contrast during processing.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now