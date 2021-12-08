Mesquite Dunes, Death Valley National Park, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
Picture Story
Death Valley. An absolutely fabulous display of desolation and this seemed a perfect metaphor for the park. This lone slice if life in a barren wasteland.
The Mesquite Dunes near Stovepipe Wells is what you'd expect in a desert - miles of sand carved and shaped by the winds, so one is treated to a different experience with every visit. It's quite possible this little guy was covered up that night, only to be set free by the next morning's breeze.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor