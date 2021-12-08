Aros Wood, Tobermory, Isle of Mull, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

One of my favourite places to visit is the Isle of Mull, an island off the west coast of Scotland. It has everything from lush woods to beautiful beaches to mountain scenery.

The weather can be changeable at times, so on damp days I usually head to the woods for a little bit of shelter and this is from one of those woods.

On this particular day I was shooting in infra-red mainly to emphasise the textures and shapes of the fabulous old trees in the wood. The trees are draped in amazing mosses and lichens which in infra-red almost makes it look like a blanket of snow.

