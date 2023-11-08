Pagham, England

I was sitting indoors, just vegetating as most people do on a terrible day as far as the weather was concerned. My wife wanted to go to a park for a walk that was only 20 minutes away, and we had never been there. So off we set, and I had my camera slung over my shoulder, just in case.

We arrived, and after 10 minutes, I came across this amazing composition. It was great because it was cold, miserable weather, and we had the whole place to ourselves, so I spent some time exploring the place.

The picture was taken handheld with my Nikon D810, and what I love about it is the simplicity. I had no bag over my shoulder full of lenses and filters and all the other paraphernalia that we all carry when out taking pictures; it was just me and my camera.

Processing was done in Lightroom as the picture was taken in the RAW format; apart from that, there was nothing special in processing.

It just goes to show you don't need a load of gear on your back, just a camera and an understanding wife. This is probably one of my most favourite pictures I have taken and the one that was the most satisfying.

It is funny, but in this age of photography, I wonder if maybe we worry too much about gear and having the best that money can buy. It is nice that once in a while, we can get back to basics. Just look around the world we live in and appreciate it for what it is, not faultless and certainly not perfect.

Maybe, as photographers, we need to show people what they miss and what is around them as they travel through life. I don't think AI will ever compete with humans as AI does not have an understanding of life.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now