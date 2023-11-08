Little Compton, RI, USA

Simmons Mill Pond Management Area, Little Compton, RI, is the spot for this image. There are old grassy cart tracks that serve as paths through this area, and walking along the side of this pond, I spotted the reflection of the large tree. Working on that part of the reflection, I shot numerous images to decide exactly how I wanted to display this beautiful scene.

I was having an issue with my tripod, so I had to crank up the ISO for hand holding, but I found that the high ISO allowed for the shutter speed appropriate for this scene and the focal length of 70 mm.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now