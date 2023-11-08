Foret De Rennes, Liffre, Brittany, France

This photo was taken in the Forêt de Rennes, which is the biggest patch of woodland close to my home. Depending on which part of the forest I want to visit, it's between 15mm and 25mn by car from my place. Many parts are just planted pine trees, but there are still pockets of fairly old oaks.

This was shot in one of those pockets I've found during my wanderings in this large forest (3000ha), which stretches over several municipalities. The problem in Brittany, I guess, is the same as in many other countries: autumn colours come later and later as the years go by.

It's the reason why this photo dates back to December 2022, for the tree leaves have just started to turn. Now, it seems the peak of colours is around the end of November and the beginning of December. And usually, the first winter storm blows all the leaves away.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now