Suuctu Selalesi Waterfall, Mustafakemalpasa, Bursa, Turkey

I love to photograph waterfalls in autumn. The flow of the water slows down after summer, enabling us photographers to come up with more detailed, silky and lacy textures of water. So, every autumn, I try to organize a photo trip to a national park with waterfalls.

This waterfall is called Suuçtu Şelalesi and is a few-hour drive from where I live. In this place, water flows among the rocks and trees and over the steps formed by rocks. As the waterfall is surrounded by many trees, leaves that turn into beautiful orange and red foliage colours fall into and around the water creating a beautiful colour contrast with the surroundings. I take a deep breath and listen to the sound of water as I watch the beautiful colour harmony in the scene.

