Caney Mountain Fall Colours, Missouri, USA

I began my morning early in the Caney Mountain conservation area of Missouri. The fall colors were at their peak and the morning had a heavy fog which made great conditions for shooting fall colors. Driving through the area I was scouting a place to shoot when a tree down in a hollow caught my eye. I parked at the top of the hollow and began hiking down toward that tree. The tree was a nice shot, but I was far from ready to turn around and go back to the jeep.

I continued hiking down the hollow, deep into the forest to see what else I might find. This hollow is like an autumn wonderland. The colors were so brilliant and none of the trees dropped all their leaves. I came across this tree which and fallen over but was still rooted in the ground and alive.

The branches coming off the trunk were all growing up in the same direction giving this tree a unique look. The leaves were a bright yellow against the light blue fog in the background making for great color contrast. With the tree trunk pointing up the hill, I got toward the top of the tree and composed my shot in a way to create a leading line for the eye. With all the other trees around I wanted to make sure my shot wasn’t too busy or distracting. With a couple of bright yellow leaves on the trunk, this simple little tree made for one of my favorite shots of the morning.

