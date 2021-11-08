Woodland Colours, Molondin, Switzerland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

What a difference a few weeks can make. It only takes lower temperatures and the appearance of yellows and reds in the woods around me to get me out of my usual summer creative rut and into to a state of ambition and pure joy to get out with my camera.

When I took this picture I had actually wanted to photograph a pretty impressive bridge across a small creek in a forest. I would have had to climb down a steep hill in order to get a good angle from which to photograph the bridge, but due to heavy rainfalls the night before the climb turned out to be too slippery and I stayed up in the forest and on the bridge instead.

Looking down on the creek I was amazed by the explosion of colours in front of me, and I was almost overwhelmed by it. After quite some time of walking around I saw this scene with all the branches and deadwood seemingly pointing down toward the creek and after some fiddling around with my tripod on the edge of the steep hill I was quite happy with the resulting image.

