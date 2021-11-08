    Search
    Wedge Pond, Kananaskis Country, Canmore, Canada
    By Betsy Botsford

    Picture Story

    When winter and fall collide it is usually one of those phenomena where magic takes place. That was the case here. A cold, foggy snow had moved in the night before. When I walked down to the edge of the lake I wasn't sure there would be any good photography, but I had many hopes I stood patiently as the sun rose and the clouds started to lift. The sunrise was slow and peaceful; no dramatic orange glow but a soft, sweet, blue-purple light that drenched everything in beauty.

