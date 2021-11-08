Myrtle Beach Pier, South Carolina, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I was told in a moment’s notice that we were going to layover in Myrtle Beach, SC. I know nothing of the place. The next step was to search the area, followed by Google map showing a few piers all along the coast. Perfect!

On my way to the location, I visualize drama; black and white; and why not long exposure which remains my favorite thing to do? Like Forest Gump and his box of chocolates, you never know what you are going to get.

At the pier, I start the photographer’s dance: looking up, looking down, to the left or to the right. Finally, there is the composition! I plant the tripod firmly into the sand. Now it is up to the technical settings and more questions: Should I do a very long exposure of a few minutes, few seconds? Should I go for a smooth effect, or more layer le streak lines the waves do as they are retreating? I decide to do it all. More dancing around compositions, more different speeds for different effects. I am careful to continuously push the tripod down to set it firmly, as I learned one Nikon ago, which didn’t fare well, when the waves tripped the tripod over.

All of a sudden, in my zest of changing to a different setting, a big wave come sloshing thru my legs! I can’t have this happening! I am wearing my uniform shoes and will need them clean and shiny for the flight tomorrow! Too late. I feel the cold of the water. The wetness of my socks inside, and my pants are now showing a water line up to half my calf. I might just as well continue a few shots before the light disappear and darkness prevails.

I finally retreat to the rental car with a cold, wet suction of my socks. But it is all worth it. I know I have some good shots in the lot, and I will have to find a way to dry my shoes. Tomorrow, as the passengers will board, I will be right there at the entrance, with a big smile on my face, all excited at the opportunity to go shoot somewhere else again.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

