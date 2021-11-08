Lost Lake Slough, Crested Butte, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

There is a lot to consider each year before heading to photograph fall colors in Colorado. The timing of peak color is always a consideration. Besides having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, record hot temperatures, severe drought, and wildfires ravage many areas of the state these past two summers.

This year, instead of going to the ever-popular Ridgeway-Ouray-Silverton-Telluride area of Colorado, my friend and I went to Crested Butte. The area has quite a few fall foliage drives providing a variety of photographic opportunities. This image was taken our first evening at Lost Lake Slough, a beautiful lake in the aspen-covered West Elk Mountains of Crested Butte, at an elevation of 9,600 feet, in ideal weather conditions. This year was one of the best and longest fall color seasons that I can recall.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now