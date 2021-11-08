Lahemaa, West Viru County, Estonia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I went to seek autumn colors. It was already quite late in the season. Colors were partly gone already on the East side of the capital, so I decided to explore area in the North-West from Tallinn. Headed to national park of Lahemaa to see waterfalls – some of which I had visited in every two to tree years, and one I had not been visiting for over fifteen years. Luckily the area was still full of colors.

I decided to drive to the farthest waterfall the one I had not been sightseeing for longest time. After I had taken a few shots of the waterfall, I realized that there is so much more potential and that I just cannot access with sneakers. First the edges of the river were not so accessible and at too high level (cliff), and secondly the sun was shining directly from opposite side so it created too much reflections on water and overexposed white foamy streams. So, I ran back to car, put rubber boots on and return. Now I was on the winning side of the table – I was able to walk into the river and access the other side for better composition, and also walk along with the river in the river.

I searched for a view where I could capture most many cascades and also to have colorful leaves in the foreground. I spent over two hours in that small location – environment was so beautiful and so much to photograph, and so much to record with just my own eyes.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now