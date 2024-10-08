Lake Tahoe Curve Patterns, Reno, Nevada, USA

This is an image shot over the shallow waters along the shores of Lake Tahoe. Visitors frequently present a different view of the beautiful lake, which straddles the states of California and Nevada. The shot was taken along the shores on the Nevada side, close to the city of Reno.

When we reached the lake at around noon, the light was pretty intense, not a good time for traditional landscape photography. However, I salvaged something out of the situation by observing the amazing reflections along the shores. The reflections formed some very interesting abstract patterns I had never seen before.