Divide Lake, Tombstone Territorial Park, Yukon, Canada

Our stay at Divide Lake was a landscape photographer's dream come true. In three days, we had fog, sun, rain, an Aurora, and rainbows. On this particular day, we had it all. While the rest of our crew stayed around camp, I ventured out to this location along the shoreline.

As I fine-tuned my composition, the weather turned, and heavy rain clouds entangled the mountains in front of me. Within minutes, I was pelted with heavy rain and wind. Patience is critical in landscape photography, so I hunkered down and waited for the weather to ease up.

Thankfully, my patience paid off, and I was rewarded with one of my favorite displays of light I witnessed during my stay in Tombstone. Lasting no more than a few seconds, the sun beamed through the clouds and completely transformed the scene in front of me. This is what I dreamt about for years before this trip. Dramatic, powerful displays of light complemented with epic mountains.