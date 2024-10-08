Between Queenstown and Christchurch, New Zealand

As I checked in for my flight from Christchurch to Queenstown, New Zealand, I was told that my carry-on suitcase was too heavy for the flight. My options were to check it, but it contained my camera equipment, or take my camera out of the suitcase and carry it separately. I'm so glad I carried it separately.

The day was clear and bright, and by some twist of fate, I was sitting on the plane in a window seat facing the amazing views of the ground, with braided rivers and the Southern Alps. I took many photos, knowing that the plane windows were not clean and that I would need to post-process for dehaze and some sharpening. My camera was a Sony a7iii, with a Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 lens.