Ke Ga, Ham Tan, Binh Thuan, Vietnam

Ke Ga Lighthouse always attracts me and I come here every year. this time is September 2022, the afternoon on the lighthouse is beautiful, the surrounding space also gives us a lot of emotions, the waves of sand in the foreground are impressive, it helps to increase the depth of field.

Shallow water exposes the rocks that follow each other in rows, contributing to increasing the depth of field, the horizontal light makes everything stand out and separate, giving us a vivid 3D space.

