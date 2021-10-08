Sete Cidades Lake, Azores, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The Azores are an archipelago in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, composed of 9 volcanic islands. A few years ago, I visited some of them, including São Miguel, the largest one. Due to their volcanic origin, there are many lakes located in both active and inactive calderas. Driving around the island of São Miguel, several “lagoas” (the Portuguese word for lake) can be visited. There are many walking trails for the more adventurous, but as an alternative there are also several nice viewpoints that can be reached by car.

This photo shows a panorama of the group of lakes near the village of Sete Cidades and was taken from a popular viewpoint. This location can be reached after a short walk along a well-known trail, and as such it was a bit crowded, with many tourists around. Therefore, I decided to walk away from the beaten path, to find a quieter place from which to enjoy the scenery. Given the vast landscape in front of me, I decide to make several photos with my 50mm lens, for later panorama assembly. Setting up my tripod it was easy and fast to shoot the necessary frames, ensuring a good overlap between them. The volcanic complex of Sete Cidades features several small lakes, that can be seen in the foreground, plus the largest lake of Sete Cidades, that can be seen in the distance.

The weather is always changing in the Azores, with the four seasons occurring in one day. Even in the summer, showers are quite common, and I had to wait for a bit of sunshine to break through the cloud cover, lifting the dominant green and blue colours of the Azores.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now