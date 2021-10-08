Ptarmigan Lake, Alaska, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Ptarmigan Lake is located in the Chugach National Forest on the Kenai Peninsula of Southcentral Alaska. This four-mile long, blue-green glacial lake is surrounded by the Kenai Mountains. Mount Andy Simons rises over a mile in vertical relief to 6210 feet with a hanging glacier visible below the summit. The landscape is classic Alaska.

While I photographed this close to the summer solstice, it really typifies a high-energy spring day with vibrant, just leafed out trees, fragrant fresh air and warm sun — well worth the long winter wait to explore.

When I posted this on social media I titled it Alpine Jewel and Velvia Days. Even though I processed this using HDR to retain detail in the delicate, high-altitude clouds stretched by the winds, the look is true to the actual visual experience. I was elated that the surface winds stayed calm to provide a nearly perfect reflection. To bring out some detail on the lake bottom I used a polarizer, but not to its full effect. Film photographers will remember the saturated look of Fuji Velvia slide film and how it would be perfect to capture this location.

