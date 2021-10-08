Loch Morlich, Coylumbridge, Strathspey, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Loch Morlich, Cairngorms National Park, Scotland. Preparing my Autumn photography tour in the Cairngorms National Park in Scotland, I allowed myself 1 day off, capturing just for the fun of it. It was a glorious day, Autumn had produced bright, vibrant colours and the Cairngorm mountain range had its first layer of snow. What further ingredients does one need in order to take great landscape pichtures.

This particular spot has a special place in my heart. I keep coming back to it. It is where the river Luineag meets loch Morlich. A special spot for photography all year round, but this late afternoon in Autumn, it looked extra special.

