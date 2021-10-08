Jackson Lake, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This photo was taken in Grand Teton National Park on the way to Yellowstone for a day trip. No secret spots needed, I only had to pull off the main road. This is a truly majestic place to photograph. So many people prefer to go to Yellowstone because of the park’s folklore. I was impressed more by the Grand Tetons because of views like this. It seemed anywhere you went in the park there was an exceptional view. While not as popular as Yellowstone anyone traveling in Wyoming should certainly carve out a few days to explore this park.

