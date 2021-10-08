Crested Butte, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The gravitational force of nature is its deeply ambiguous energy. Here, in the half-light of dawn, I turn unerringly toward the spectacle that is the undulant motion of rock and cloud and sky and place. I breathe trembling air in quiet exultation and think of Neruda: “Give me silence; water, hope / Give me struggle, iron, volcanoes.”

From here, I have nowhere to go but everywhere, seeking to capture that what surely will outlive us all. As I take step upon step on this journey, my every decision casts me into a future filled with uncertainty, doubt, and defiant jubilation. I may struggle to brave the long arc of time, but not for a lack of aspiration. There is a kind of poetry and truth in this land. Understanding and cherishing its beauty and interest and mystery is the rewarding act of true effort.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now