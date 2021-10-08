Big Sur, Central Coast, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Pfeiffer Beach used to be an empty, quiet place only a decade or so ago. When I went there recently with my brother though, we found a crowd of photographers clustered on the beach, all vying for the famous shot of the keyhole in the monolith. One of the reasons I love wilderness photography is the isolation of it. So, I decided to wander a bit and found this less grandiose, but beautiful moment, with the light and waves spilling through a hole carved out by the ocean, only a hundred yards away. It felt like finding a treasure.

