Lower Antelope Canyon, Arizona, USA

This picture is from Lower Antelope Canyon in Arizona, the last stop on a five-day photography workshop. In five days, we covered a lot of ground shooting from Zion, Bice Canyon, Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, Toadstool Valley, and Lower Antelope.

We were six students with our teacher, Joseph Rossbach, and we had photographer passes. Those passes allowed us to stop and set up a tripod to shoot, but unfittingly, the canyon operators packed people in, so it was hard to get time to set up. This shot is just before you exit the canyon. I hurried up, got ahead of the crowd, and was able to take an 8-second shot. It’s one of my favourites.

