Serenity, Boka Bay, Kotor, Montenegro

I love misty scenes and Boka Bay is the perfect place for a harmony of mist, mountains and reflections on the sea in the early morning hours. Mist forming a diffused light creates a soothing atmosphere.

On the morning I took this shot, I woke up at sunrise and walked along the seaside. I saw locals fishing by the sea, watched them for a while and then continued my walk. Then I saw that beautiful tree and its reflection on the water. The moss on the surface of the sea matched the tree and almost gave an elongated reflection feel. On the background, I saw a small fishing boat and misty mountains perfecting this serene view.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now