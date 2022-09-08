Koonthakulam, Tamilnadu, India

This was taken on a spooky dusk, at Koonthamkulam bird sanctuary, which is a remote village in the State of Tamilnadu in India, this village has the legacy of protecting migratory birds and they consider these birds as their children, the village area is home to all type of water birds.

In along with some of my friends travelled around 300 kms to reach this place, the whole village was very picturesque, my friends was intended to return back that day itself but I was prepared to stay there, to witness and capture the golden hour and Blue hour at dusk as well as dawn, during evening the lake was full of water birds and surroundings was filled with their cries but as the dusk arrived they slowly started to fly to there nesting places inside the village, a whole universe of loneliness surrounded me and at dusk I was left all alone and witness this beautifully play of colours by nature, being a lake which is home to migratory birds it was very difficult to stand there because of large number of flies.

Equipped with a Manfroto tripod and canon R5 and CanonRf 15-35mm lens I was able to capture this long exposure shot

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now