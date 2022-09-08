Cloudy Sunset, Cavaleiro, Alentejo, Portugal

When it comes to photography, coastal landscapes are one of my favorite subjects. Where the ocean meets the land, there are often good conditions for interesting weather to occur. Furthermore, erosional agents continuously affect the rocks and cliffs, creating strange and curious shapes. I made this photo during sunset time, while returning to my car, after finishing another walk along a coastal trail in southwest Portugal.

As the afternoon progressed, I had noticed that the clouds had been accumulating in the horizon, completely blocking the sunlight. As such, my photographic opportunities had not been very good, and I had to concentrate in the details, rather than in the scenic vistas I had in mind. Still, I always enjoy a good walk along these quiet paths, and in this April afternoon I had not encountered any other soul.

I had already packed my camera and tripod in the backpack, when I noticed that a thin sliver of clear sky was forming between the clouds and the sea. Perhaps the sun would appear for some brief moments, or not, one never knows. But I wanted to be ready, just in case, so I picked my camera again, and mounted a telephoto lens, just in case. Sure enough, a few minutes later, that thin strip of sky came alive in an orange color, even though it was not completely clear. I sat down in the cliff and spend the next minutes photographing the changing light.

This photo is my favorite from that quick session, because it shows the nice blue and orange complementary colors and transmits the quietness as another day ended. While processing the Raw file, I enhanced the saturation just a little bit, so the final image would match what I saw that day.

