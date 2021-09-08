The Black Church, Budir, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Búðakirkja, also know as the black church. Maybe the most photographed church in Iceland. Located in Burdi, Snæfell peninsula (west iceland). This locality is mentioned by Jules Verne as a starting point to start the journey to the center of the Earth. The church is considered national monument. In this shot, the impressive wooden building stands out between the intense green of the grass and the dramatic sky. To make this shot I have not used any type of filter.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

