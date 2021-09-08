Key Monastery, Spiti, Himachal Pradesh, India

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Key Monastery is one of the biggest and one the oldest Monastery in Lahul-Spiti Dist of Himachal Pradesh. In social media there is plenty of images of this famous location. So, creating some unique frame from this place was real challenge.

When I was traveling to Losar from Kaza, I got a very unique frame from the road side, but only problem it is quite a far to shoot with 24-70 Gm lens; then I thought to create the frame with my Sigma 100-400mm tele lens and love to compress the distance between the monastery to surrounding mountains.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now