Coastal Sunset, Brejo Largo, Alentejo, Portugal

Early in January 2020, I was walking along the coastal trail between the villages of Vila Nova de Milfontes and Almograve, in the Alentejo coast of Portugal. Along the way, there are several beaches, secluded between the cliffs. The trail is mostly sandy, winding its way through the sand dunes. I like to walk along these coastal trails in the winter, as the area is less visited than in the summer, and the weather is often windy, cloudy, and rainy. This results in more interesting skies to complement the landscape. I made several photos along the way, and this one belongs to a set of photos from the Brejo Largo beach. As the sunset time was approaching, I was hoping for some interesting and strong sunset colours, and I was lucky that was indeed the case. As such, I went down to the beach, to make some photos of the low tide and the strong sky colour.

Because the light was changing very fast, I had to work quickly to capture it the way I wanted. It was challenging to set up the tripod to avoid the incoming waves, ensuring that it was kept stable. I used a wide-angle lens to frame the sand, a lonely rock, and the vivid clouds. The colour in the sky was strong, and was being reflected in the sand, adding a general tone of red and orange to the entire scene. I was a bit tired after walking along the trail, but it was well worth the extra effort at the end of the day.

