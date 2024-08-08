Pinto Creek Canyon, Gila County, AZ, USA

A small little canyon tucked away in the hills, Pinto Creek empties into Roosevelt Lake when completely flowing. Autumn can be beautiful here, and that's what I was hoping for. I was a bit too early this time, but I enjoyed the hike and scrambling into the narrow section where the walls rise and close in.

I always find it amazing how the local flora, including this tree, find every possible way to survive and thrive in such narrow places.

