Pienza, Tuscany, Italy

I took this photo at dawn in May from the famous spot where Podere Belvedere was photographed. Since the spot was already very crowded at 6 a.m., I moved a few meters away and decided to point the lens towards Pienza, which at that moment was immersed in the dawn light.

I shot at 400mm to flatten the various levels of the hills, trying to align the illuminated tree with the bell tower above.

