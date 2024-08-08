    Search
    Fish Shack at Stoney Point, Duluth, Minnesota, USA
    By Michael Murphy

    On May 17th, I went out for a sunset capture, but the skies were not very inspiring, so I decided to head home. Upon the long drive home, I decided to stop at the fish shack located at Stoney Point here in Duluth, Minnesota, and to my surprise, the skies cleared up once I got to this location.

    I pulled over to grab my gear, found a good composition, and adjusted it if needed. Before I started taking images, I allowed the locals to get their turn to take pictures first. I also enjoy taking in the moment to clear my mind and just enjoy what this beautiful planet can display in front of our eyes. I honestly won't forget this moment in time.

    Sometimes, I am just in awe of how the Earth can produce such beautiful places for our eyes to see.


