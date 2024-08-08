Faedis, Udine, Italy

The magic of autumn makes hidden corners in the woods even more beautiful and dreamy. This ancient Roman bridge is a jewel that I discovered by chance a few years ago. Since then, I have been going to see and photograph it regularly.

The situation was particularly attractive on that rainy morning of November 1st. The heavy rains of the previous days had swollen the stream's flow. Then, retreating, it left some leaves on the rocks. It was great trying to compose the scene, balancing all the elements to try to get the most.

