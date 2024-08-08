County Mayo, West Coast, Ireland

A couple of months ago, I led a photographic workshop to Ireland's West Coast, where we had a simply spectacular trip. We were travelling to the town of Westport when I spotted this unique tree standing alone on a knoll in the middle of fields from our rapidly moving bus and instantly realized it was a special photographic opportunity. Still, there was no place to stop, and we were past it so fast that those of us who saw it just marvelled at what we had just seen.

It remained stuck in my mind as an image missed, which happens all too often. However, several days later, we found ourselves returning on the same road, so this time, we all watched mile after mile to spot it, and then finally, there it was.

Going in this direction, we had a nice spot to stop, and we all spent a good deal of time making compositions of this very photogenic tree. I started with some compositions from the roadside as there was no opportunity to get into the field and get closer to the tree, so I put up my drone to see if I could get a little different perspective than just using my telephoto lens from the road. As I got into position for this composition, some sheep came meandering into my composition, and I took several exposures as they crossed through my frame.

