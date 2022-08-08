    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Torre Sant Andrea , Salento, Puglia, Italy
    By Francesco Gelati

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    This photo was taken in Italy, in Torre Sant Andrea in Salento in the Puglia region.

    The light and the colors are those of dawn, 6 am, the only time to find no one in the summer. I would have preferred some clouds to emphasize the sky, technically used the tripod, manual focus and used 3 plate filters, a hard 0.9 GND for the highlights of the sky, a polarizer to remove the reflection in the sea and see the bottom and an ND 64 filter to lengthen the time.

    the Salento of Puglia is the wildest and most fascinating area of Puglia, the best sea in Italy after Sardinia, the best time to go is from May to mid-July, August the risk is to find too many tourists.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®