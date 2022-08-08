Torre Sant Andrea , Salento, Puglia, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This photo was taken in Italy, in Torre Sant Andrea in Salento in the Puglia region.

The light and the colors are those of dawn, 6 am, the only time to find no one in the summer. I would have preferred some clouds to emphasize the sky, technically used the tripod, manual focus and used 3 plate filters, a hard 0.9 GND for the highlights of the sky, a polarizer to remove the reflection in the sea and see the bottom and an ND 64 filter to lengthen the time.

the Salento of Puglia is the wildest and most fascinating area of Puglia, the best sea in Italy after Sardinia, the best time to go is from May to mid-July, August the risk is to find too many tourists.

