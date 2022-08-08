Old Farmhouse, Odemira, Alentejo, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A few years ago, I was driving around the region of Odemira, in southwest Portugal, with no destination in mind. I often enjoy exploring an area with no aim, just looking for interesting photographic subjects to register, for future visits. Sunset was approaching in this cold December afternoon, a couple of days after Christmas. Noticing this old farmhouse by the side of the road, I stopped the car and walked out. It is an old house, built in the Alentejo province tradition, low, long, and whitewashed to mitigate against the high summer temperatures.

The house seemed abandoned, but the field itself had been tended to. It is a trend that is common, people move into more modern houses nearby, but keep their land. I walked around the house for a little while, looking for an interesting composition. As the sun was setting, its light was being filtered by the clouds, resulting in a yellow and orange glow over the landscape, in a way adding some warmth to this cold winter afternoon. After setting up my camera and tripod, I chose a moderate telephoto lens to frame the house in the top of the gentle hill, surrounded by the green fields below and the warm sky above. A few rays of sunlight were just breaking through the clouds. This was a very nice way to end a day of exploring in the region, and since then I have returned several times to this place, photographing it in different seasons, each time resulting in a photo that conveys a different feeling.

